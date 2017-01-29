Saskatoon mayor offers support to assist people affected by U.S. refugee ban

Saskatoon’s mayor issued a statement Sunday morning offering his support for people affected by the recent U.S. refugee ban.

In the statement, Charlie Clark said he will offer any support he can to Justin Trudeau and Brad Wall in their commitment to assist people impacted by the travel ban.

Both the prime minister of Canada and the Saskatchewan premier took to Twitter Saturday to voice their stance on the issue.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Clark said Saskatoon will continue to be a safe place of arrival for new Canadians seeking refuge.

“I believe our strength as a city lies in our capacity to be an inclusive, resilient, and compassionate city for all,” Clark’s statement read.

“In just the last 13 months, individuals and groups throughout our community have been supporting hundreds of people from Syria and Iraq fleeing conflict and persecution on their home soil.”

Clark added that “Saskatoon has a long history of being a safe place of arrival for people seeking refuge, beginning with the welcome by First Nations people to the first settlers on this land.”