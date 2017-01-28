Edmonton sports

More
Sports
January 28, 2017 4:50 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 5:18 pm

Wayne Gretzky named head coach for Metropolitan Division at NHL all-star game

By Staff The Canadian Press

Wayne Gretzky, left, points to Bobby Orr during a news conference prior to an NHL 100 ceremony, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
A A

Wayne Gretzky will serve as the head coach of the Metropolitan Division for the NHL all-star game on Sunday.

The NHL announced the move on Saturday, two days after Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella announced that he had returned to Ohio because of a family emergency.

Story continues below
Global News

Tortorella missed Columbus’s Thursday night game against the Nashville Predators as he returned to Ohio. He said he hopes to be back with the Blue Jackets next week and appreciates the support of the team and the NHL.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid named one of four NHL all-star captains

Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time points leader, was named the ambassador for the league’s Centennial season in September. He joins Montreal’s Michel Therrien, Minnesota’s Bruce Boudreau and San Jose’s Peter DeBoer as coaches for the 3-on-3 tournament format.

The league found a decent replacement in Gretzky, who is a former coach of the Phoenix Coyotes and also played eight seasons for the host Los Angeles Kings.

Watch below: Wayne Gretzky proud to be back with Edmonton after stepping away from NHL

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
all-star game
Edmonton sports
Hockey
Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL all-star game
Wayne Gretzky

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News