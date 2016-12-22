Jaromir Jagr moves to 2nd behind Wayne Gretzky on NHL career points list

Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr has moved into outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list.

Jagr got career point No. 1,888 on Thursday night, breaking a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point was an assist with 6:40 left in the third period of Florida’s game against the Boston Bruins.

“I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game – his 1,663rd in the NHL – resumed.