Sports
December 22, 2016 10:22 pm
Updated: December 22, 2016 10:52 pm

Jaromir Jagr moves to 2nd behind Wayne Gretzky on NHL career points list

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr assisted on a goal by Aleksander Barkov to move him into second place all-time on the NHL career points list with 1,888. Jagr broke a tie with Mark Messier and is second to Wayne Gretzky who leads with 2,857 career points.

A A

Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr has moved into outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list.

Jagr got career point No. 1,888 on Thursday night, breaking a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point was an assist with 6:40 left in the third period of Florida’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Story continues below
Global News

“I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

READ MORE: Oilers legend Mark Messier ‘inspired’ by Jaromir Jagr as Czech hockey star poised to pass his points total

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game – his 1,663rd in the NHL – resumed.

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
florida panthers
Jagr points
Jaromir Jagr
Jaromir Jagr 2nd all-time
Mark Messier
Wayne Gretzky

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News