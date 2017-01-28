Update: Lethbridge water tower restaurants closing, ‘new concept’ to replace them

The two restaurants in Lethbridge’s historic water tower are closing, according to its owner Douglas Bergen and Associates Ltd.

Bergen said the restaurants, Cut & Char Chophouse and The Rogue Restaurant, have fallen on hard financial times, but plans are already underway for a new restaurant to occupy the space.

Bergen wouldn’t go into detail about the new venture, but said he is excited that the water tower will remain a restaurant.

Brandon Boorsma, general manager of Cut & Char Chophouse and The Rogue Restaurant, provided the following statement to Global News about the restaurants closing:

“We are closing for the same reason any business would close, lower sales thanwe would hope for and costs that are higher than we would like. We have attempted to do this in as honourable a way as possible, paying suppliers, and giving staff as much notice as we could,” Boorsma stated. “The business owners will be putting a new concept in and will accept any gift certificates there. We are grateful for the support we have received from the community but of course we all grieve the loss of jobs and of restaurants for this city.”

Both restaurants will serve their final meals on Saturday.