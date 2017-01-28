Missing
January 28, 2017 12:24 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 12:25 pm

Winnipeg Police search for missing teen

Zahra Premji Bio Pic By Reporter  Global News
16-year-old Marlana was last seen in the East Elmwood area.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Marlana Okemow, also known as Marty, was last seen on Sunday, January 22, in the East Elmwood area.

She is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • 5’5″
  • 125 lbs and a thin build
  • short black hair and brown eyes
  • a lip piercing

Officers said she was last seen wearing a red and black Toronto Raptor’s basketball cap, a grey sweater, a red hoodie, and blue jeans.

They said they’re concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who knows anything about where Okemow may be to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Person’s Unit at 294.986.6250

