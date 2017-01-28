World
January 28, 2017 11:18 am
Updated: January 28, 2017 11:28 am

Pope Francis worried over ‘hemorrhage’ of priests, nuns from Catholic church

By Staff The Associated Press

Pope Francis meets Brazilian Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, at the Clementine Hall, at the Vatican Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis says he is concerned about what he calls a “hemorrhage” of priests and nuns from the Catholic church.

The pope on Saturday told participants at a Vatican gathering on religious life that the loss of clergy is weakening the church.

First among the factors he cited as causing nuns and priests to quit their vocations is a society that discourages lifelong commitments. Francis lamented that many conduct their lives based on “a la carte” choices.

For decades, the Catholic church in many developed countries has seen the number of priests and nuns on the decline.

