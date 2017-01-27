Police investigating after inmate killed in fight at Toronto South Detention Centre

A 22-year-old inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged with second-degree murder after a 41-year-old inmate died following a fight.

Toronto police said in a statement that officers were called to the facility, located near Kipling and Horner avenues, just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of an assault.

Police said Victor Ogundipe received serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Homicide 3-2017~Toronto South Detention Centre inmates involved~Victim ID~Victor Ogundipe, 41~Charged 2nd Degree Murder Jalani Hibbbert, 22 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) January 27, 2017

Jalani Hibbert has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services confirmed an inmate was taken to hospital, but he said he was unable provide additional information.

“It would be inappropriate for the ministry to comment further as the matter is under investigation,” Andrew Morrison wrote in an emailed statement to Global News Thursday.

“Should the Coroner’s death investigation determine that the inmate’s death was anything other than natural causes, a mandatory inquest will be held. Should the death be deemed due to natural causes, the Coroner may call an inquest at their own discretion.”