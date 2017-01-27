Montreal Metro to reintroduce Azur trains after equipment problem

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will be slowly reintroducing Azur trains on the Metro tracks Saturday after a breakdown on the orange line earlier this month.

“A train experienced tire problems, damaging track equipment as it went by,” explained STM spokesperson Amélie Régis when the incident occurred.

Since the incident, which occurred Saturday, Jan. 14, the public transit service has done several tests, including inspecting the track switches to make sure everything runs smoothly.

STM explained there was an issue related to where the trains and track equipment meet.

Officials explained workers have welded the track switches before stations and along tail tracks.

STM has also agreed to change the collector shoes, which slide along the rail to draw electricity needed to run the motor, on MR-73 and Azur cars more frequently; and install a restraining mechanism on the negative collector shoe plates as a preventive measure.

The new trains have been in service for less than a year, but it’s not the first time problems have been reported.

In June 2016, just four months after the new AZUR trains started carrying passengers, one of them was found to have a mechanical problem.