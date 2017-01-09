STM announces extended bus and Metro services for 2017

Montreal’s public transit authority, the STM, announced its plans to extend bus and Metro services in 2017.

The STM said commuters using the green and orange lines, which include 58 stops out of 73, will wait no more than five minutes for a Metro during rush hour.

Rush hours will extend in the morning and evening until 10.30 p.m., and 18 new AZUR trains will be introduced.

The STM also announced it will add 100,000 hours of bus services targeted in construction zones around the Turcot Interchange, Bonaventure and Champlain Bridge.

There will also be 107 air conditioned hybrid buses added.