STM bus pushes another bus up Côte-des-Neiges during freezing rain, snow in Montreal

Montrealers were slipping and sliding on the sidewalks Tuesday, but it wasn’t exactly easy going on the roads either.

Saint-Lazare resident Cealy Tetley was driving with her husband to the Montreal General Hospital for surgery on her broken wrist when they got stuck behind a minivan on Côte-des-Neiges Road.

READ MORE: Freezing rain, icy streets cause accidents, delays and school closures

The vehicle started sliding backwards around the crest near Cedar and des Pins avenues, stunting traffic, including two accordion buses.

Tetley said when she saw the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus get stuck, she quickly moved out of the way.

READ MORE: Snowy owl captures hearts in Montreal’s West Island

“The bus was having trouble getting up. I said to my husband, ‘I think the other guy [bus driver] is going to try to push him,'” Tetley told Global News.

“Sure enough, the other bus was able to push him right up the hill.”

READ MORE: Montreal transit buses, cars, trucks slam into each other in winter weather

WATCH: Freezing rain and ice pellets are falling across Greater Montreal, causing accidents and road closures.



Tetley said she couldn’t see if there were any passengers on either of the buses.

“It [the storm] came fast and furious,” Tetley told Global News.

“I thought that was typical Montreal. Do what you have to do to get the job done. We’re better at going uphill than we are at going down.”

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Treacherous conditions as freezing rain, snow blanket Montreal

Tetley said she was amazed the second bus was able to push his comrade up the hill, freeing traffic.

“I was like, I’ll be damned, look at this bus push him right up the hill,” Tetley told Global News.