Snowfall warning in effect for Greater Montreal

The morning commute Tuesday is expected to be a tricky one as there is a snowfall warning in effect for parts of Greater Montreal, including:

Châteauguay – La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal island

According to the agency, a mix of snow and ice pellets are expected to accumulate between 15 and 25 centimetres.

“A system tracking towards the American eastern seaboard will generate heavy snowfall over Quebec,” officials with Environment Canada stated.

Precipitation will begin overnight Monday as a mix of snow and ice pellets.

About 15 centimetres are expected to fall south of the Saint Lawrence River, with even more expected north of the river.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the warning states.

Officials are expecting that there will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.