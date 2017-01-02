Montreal snow removal operations back on streets after New Year’s break

Snow removal trucks were back on the streets of Montreal at 7 a.m. Monday after being halted Saturday evening as New Year’s celebrations began across the city.

It was a challenging task with most boroughs reporting that less than 50 per cent of the streets were cleared.

READ MORE: Freezing rain expected in Quebec to kick off 2017

Monday morning, parking areas downtown were blocked off to facilitate the operation.

Passerby James Wright said snow removal has been moving quickly.

“I’ve been surprised,” he told Global News.

On the other hand, Beverly Freedman complained that it took too long for the snow removal team to clear Drummond Street and said she was upset that parking was blocked off in her area.

READ MORE: Montreal transit buses, cars, trucks slam into each other in winter weather

In order to keep up with snow removal operations, the city is suggesting that residents download the Info-Neige app.

It sends users a notification to let them know when their street is being cleared so they can move their cars and avoid getting towed.

READ MORE: Snowy owl captures hearts in Montreal’s West Island

Shweta Shrivastava, who admitted she doesn’t drive, told Global News she “just laughs” when she sees snow removal trucks go by.

The city explained the aim is to have the downtown area cleared up and ready to go before back-to-work traffic settles in – and hopefully before Tuesday’s freezing rain hits.