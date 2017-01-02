Freezing rain expected in Quebec to kick off 2017
The holidays are over and it seems Mother Nature is back to business as freezing rain is expected to wash over southern Quebec starting Tuesday.
“A Colorado low (a low pressure that forms typically in the winter) will reach the Great Lakes,” explained officials with Environment Canada.
“As this system approaches, freezing rain could affect southern Quebec beginning Tuesday, making for a difficult morning or afternoon rush hour.”
The special weather statement is in effect for:
- Châteauguay – La Prairie
- Laval
- Longueuil – Varennes
- Montreal island
Commuters are being asked to be careful as roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots could become icy, slippery and even treacherous.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
Here are a few tips to stay safe:
- If you must go outside, pay attention to branches or wires that could break due to the weight of the ice.
- Never touch power lines as they could be charged (live). Ice, branches and power lines can continue to break and fall for several hours after the rain stops.
- Avoid driving, if possible. Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery. Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt.
- Stay warm as rapid onsets of freezing rain combined with the risks of blizzards increase chances for extreme hypothermia.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments