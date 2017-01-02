Freezing rain expected in Quebec to kick off 2017

The holidays are over and it seems Mother Nature is back to business as freezing rain is expected to wash over southern Quebec starting Tuesday.

“A Colorado low (a low pressure that forms typically in the winter) will reach the Great Lakes,” explained officials with Environment Canada.

“As this system approaches, freezing rain could affect southern Quebec beginning Tuesday, making for a difficult morning or afternoon rush hour.”

The special weather statement is in effect for:

Châteauguay – La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal island

Commuters are being asked to be careful as roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots could become icy, slippery and even treacherous.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Here are a few tips to stay safe: