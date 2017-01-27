Poll suggests support for new Saskatchewan impaired driving laws

New stricter impaired driving laws came into effect in Saskatchewan on Jan. 1, 2017.

A new poll seems to suggest people are aware of and are generally supportive of the laws, but don’t seem as certain on the impact or behaviour changes.

The Insightrix Research poll shows 50 per cent of people think both new laws will make roads “somewhat safer.” A much smaller amount thought roads would become “a lot safer.”

More women than men thought three day vehicle seizures would have an impact.

Millennials more often believed the zero tolerance for 21 and under would make roads safer than older generations.

More than four in ten of those polled said three-day vehicle seizures would not change their personal behaviour, however 35 per cent expected the law to impact their own personal behaviour either somewhat, or a lot.