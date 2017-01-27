23-year-old woman charged in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A 23-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting that happened in the Osborne Village area more than two months ago.

On Thursday. homicide investigators arrested Paige Crossman and charged her with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other drug related charges.

On Nov. 26 around 3 a.m., a double shooting took place on Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue. Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One of the victims died, who was later identified as 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh from Edmonton, Alta. The second victim was upgraded to stable condition.

On Jan. 11, Winnipeg police held a media conference asking the public for any information and gave details about people who may have witnessed the shooting. At the time there were no arrests made in the case.

The suspect remains in custody.