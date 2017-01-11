Police to give update on fatal Donald Street shooting at 11 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — More than a month after a double shooting took place on Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue, police are set to give more details about the incident Wednesday.

On Nov. 26 around 3 a.m., Winnipeg police received several calls of shots fired in the Osborne Village area. Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

WATCH: Emergency crews on scene after shooting on Donald

One of the victims died, who was later identified as 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh from Edmonton, AB. The second victim was upgraded to stable condition.

No suspect is in custody and homicide officers are investigating.

READ MORE: No suspect in custody after shooting at Stradbrook and Donald, police say

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, police are giving more details about the homicide, which will be live streamed on this page,

Belyaneh was known to Winnipeg police. He was previously arrested in May 2014 along with two other men. They were charged with a series of weapons offences after police said they found two loaded guns during a stop outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue.

Police said at the time, that one of the guns was previously stolen in Regina.