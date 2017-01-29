Lifestyle
January 29, 2017 1:00 pm
Updated: January 29, 2017 2:29 pm

Why a family chose to drive an 89-year-old car around the world

Alex Maveal Cable 14 headshot BW By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Zapp family is getting set to put the brakes on 17-year-long road trip.

It’s hard to imagine anything more impressive than a couple raising four children while travelling around the world for 17 years.

But Herman Zapp, and his wife Candelaria, found a way.

READ MORE: Couple globetrotting for 17 years heading home with 4 kids as souvenirs

They didn’t go touring the globe in a motor home or a luxury SUV.

Nope, they went in a vintage car that was built shortly after the end of the first World War.

zapp-argentina

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-amazon

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-times-square

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-nov-scotia

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-alaska

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-argentina-2

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-south-australia

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-australia-2

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-zapp-family-car

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-family-car-3

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-africa-2

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-elephants

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-africa

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-africa-3

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-uganda

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-ethiopia

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-mt-kilamanjaro

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-capetown

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-romania

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-enjoy

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-laundry

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-family-3

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-turkey

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-norway-2

Facebook/Zapp Family

zapp-norway

Facebook/Zapp Family


Global News

The adventure began when a friend of Herman’s thought he’d be interested in seeing the nearly 90-year-old sedan.

“I went because I’m curious,” Herman says. “When I went I fell in love.”

READ MORE: Top 17 travel destinations to visit in 2017

Despite only hitting a top speed of 55 km/h, he knew it was the perfect automobile to take him and Candelaria on the trip of a lifetime.

“Every time I follow my heart, I’m in the right place,” Herman says, calling the encounter fate.

“The best things in life [don’t] have an answer, it’s just something that you feel,” he says.

READ MORE: Staycation, sustainable tourism among top travels trends for 2017

Herman believes the simplistic nature of the car’s engineering has helped his family’s journey last as long as it has – something that may not have happened with a newer vehicle.

“My Grandpa told me, ‘if you want to get far, you have to go slow. If you want to succeed it has to be something simple. And if you want to do something it should be with style,’ and this car fits those three things perfectly.”

The car has undergone many repairs along the way, but Herman believes the vehicle has only added to the incredible journey he’s taken with his family.

“You take a picture of this car in the migration of animals in Africa and it looks so good,” he says. “You go to Fifth Avenue and you take a picture and it looks so good. Everywhere the picture looks like a match.”

alex.maveal@globalnews.ca

