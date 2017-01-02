Holidays 2016

Best travel destinations: Top 17 trips to take in 2017

patricia.kozicka By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Colombia is featured in the 2017 travel guides of both the Lonely Planet and National Geographic Travel.

EyesWideOpen/Getty Image
One of the best things about the new year is trip-planning for the 365 days ahead.

In our quest to ensure you get the best bang for your travel buck, we reached out to the top travel bloggers, magazines and tour companies for their number one 2017 pick of where to go in 2017.

Whether you’re a beach bum, a backpacker, or an urban explorer — there’s something out there for everyone.

WATCH: What are the cheapest places for Canadians to fly?

Here are the 17 places we think are most worth exploring in 2017:

1. Canada

Red canoes at glacial Lake Louise with Victoria glacier

Red canoes at glacial Lake Louise with Victoria glacier, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

Arterra/UIG via Getty Images
Alberta-Hoodoos-Drumheller

Hoodoos in Drumheller, Alberta.

Getty Images/Wayne Barrett & Anne MacKay
gettyimages-612956694

Heli Muskoka and Couples Resort have teamed up to offer ‘leaf peeping’ tours over Algonquin Park and Muskoka. The helicopter departs from Muskoka Airport and flies across the southern end of Algonquin Park to Couples Resort in Whitney. At the resort lunch is served followed by the flight back. The round trip takes about four hours.

Steve Russell via Getty Images)
quebec-city

Quebec City, which was named Canada’s best city by a travel magazine, is especially magical in the wintertime.

Patricia Kozicka, Global News
cabot-trail

Cabot Trail (Photo credit: Tourism Nova Scotia)

Tourism Nova Scotia
fx9351

Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia

Getty Images

You don’t have to trek far to enjoy this world renowned travel destination, which has so much to offer coast-to-coast and is finally getting the props it deserves.

The Lonely Planet, the world’s largest travel guide publisher, placed our country at the top of its list of “best destinations” for the coming year.

WATCH: An overview of why Canada is awesome

National Geographic also just listed Banff, a crown jewel of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, as one of the world’s top 21 travel spots.

Vogue, meanwhile, called Canada’s Prairies “vaguely exotic, totally obscure, and an absolute must-visit destination.”

The magazine focused its praise on Saskatoon, a.k.a. “The Paris of the Prairies,” as well as Winnipeg. The latter is home to the world’s first human rights museum and a growing number of foodies (we hear the Deer+Almond is definitely worth checking out if you visit).

Another big reason to explore Canada in 2017: it’ll be its 150th birthday, and access to all the national parks will be free.

READ MORE: Road trip! Your guide to uncover Canada’s hidden gems

2. Morocco

Morocco. Chefchaouen

Morocco. Chefchaouen. (Photo by: Hermes Images/AGF/UIG via Getty Images)

Morocco. Chefchaouen. bags

Morocco. Chefchaouen. bags. (Photo by: Hermes Images/AGF/UIG via Getty Images)

The Medina Souks, Marrakech, Morocco

The Medina Souks, Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

The Medina Souks, Marrakech, Morocco

The Medina Souks, Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Djemma El Fna Square, Marrakech, Morocco

Djemma El Fna Square, Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

This gateway to Africa has been recognized by National Geographic and the New York Times, which named Morocco a top pick for adventurous young travellers.

It’s “culturally rich, easy to get around and budget-friendly,” the Times explained.

Lonely Planet agrees, including it in its list of 12 “best value” destinations.

Make sure to check out Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, and the coastal town of Essaouria, “where you can eat fresh-off-the-boat seafood” on its piers,” says the Times.

“If time permits, you can even head by camel into the desert.”

A stop in Morocco’s all-blue gem, Chefchaouen, is another must-do.

3. Sri Lanka

General Images Of Sri Lanka Tourism

Visitors take photographs of elephants standing in the river at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, established by the Sri Lanka Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), in Pinnawala village, Sabaragamuwa province, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015. Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 15.4 percent from the previous year in December to a total of 206,114 persons, according to the Sri Lanka Tourist Board. Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Boats on tropical beach at Pasikudah Bay, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka

Boats on tropical beach at Pasikudah Bay, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka, Asia with Pigeon Island in background. (Photo by: GeographyPhotos/UIG via Getty Images)

Swimming pool view to Rock Palace at Hotel Sigiriya, Sigiriya, Central Province, Sri Lanka

Swimming pool view to Rock Palace at Hotel Sigiriya, Sigiriya, Central Province, Sri Lanka, Asia. (Photo by: GeographyPhotos/UIG via Getty Images)

SRI-LANKA-RELIGION-HINDUISM-DIWALI

Sri Lankan Hindu devotees light oil lamps during Diwali, the Festival of Lights, at a temple in Colombo on October 29, 2016. The Hindu Festival of Lights, Diwali marks the homecoming of the god Lord Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana, and symbolises taking people from darkness to light in the victory of good over evil. / AFP / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI (Photo credit should read LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Buddha Statue at Ruwanwelisaya, Ruvanmali Maha, Sri Lanka

Buddha Statue at Ruwanwelisaya (Ruvanmali Maha) Stupa Before Rainstorm, Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

General Images Of Sri Lanka Tourism

Visitors climb and descend a flight of steps leading to the top of the ‘Lion Rock’ at the Ancient City of Sigiriya near Dambulla, Central province, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 15.4 percent from the previous year in December to a total of 206,114 persons, according to the Sri Lanka Tourist Board. Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SRILANKA-ECONOMY-TOURISM

Tourists walk at the 16th-century Dutch fort in Galle on January 17, 2016. The number of foreign tourists visiting Sri Lanka has swelled since the island ended a 37-year separatist conflict with Tamil Tiger rebels in May 2009. / AFP / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI (Photo credit should read LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Two top travel bloggers chose Sri Lanka as their must-see country.

Matt Stabile, of theexpeditioner.com, has noticed the country emerge as a favourite among travellers following years of civil war. For an island so small, he says, the country has so much to offer.

“From the ancient ruins of civilizations past in the cultural triangle in the Central Highlands, to the beautiful beaches and once-in-a-lifetime game encounters in the national parks in the South — there really is something for every type of traveller here.”

The vibrant countryside is also “filled with waterfalls and amazing hikes,” added Matt Kepnes of nomadicmatt.com.

Sri Lanka’s other big draws for Kepnes are that the locals are super friendly, the food is delicious, and travel in the country is cheap.

He says you can often find inexpensive flights there through Emirates and Qatar Airlines.

4. Namibia

gopr1748

Swakopmund, Namibia

Kristin Addis of bemytravelmuse.com
African elephant crossing

African elephant crossing a road in front of a group of tourists in their four-wheel-drive, at the Etosha National Park, Namibia

Dolomite Camp at Etosha in Namibia

Leisure Area At The Dolomite Camp Accommodation at Etosha in Namibia (Photo by: Hoberman/UIG via Getty Images)

Dolomite Camp at Etosha in Namibia

Dolomite Camp Accommodation at Etosha in Namibia (Photo by: Hoberman/UIG via Getty Images)

Tintenpalast Goverment Building and Garden in Namibia

The Tintenpalast Goverment Building and National Symbol of Namibia in Windhoek With Famous Parliament Gardens in Robert Mugabe Avenue (Photo by: Hoberman/UIG via Getty Images)

Luxury Accommodation Bungalows at Desert Breeze in Namibia with Landscapes of Desert and Dunes

Luxury Accommodation Bungalows at Desert Breeze on the Banks of the Swakop River in Namibia with Landscapes of Desert and Dunes with Blue Sky (Photo by: Hoberman/UIG via Getty Images)

 

Kristin Addis of bemytravelmuse.com believes the African country is the ultimate escape.

“If you like to be outdoors, love adrenaline activities, and enjoy the beach, it really is perfect. You can sand board, skydive, and surf all in the same day.

“The contrast of the bright orange sand and the corn blue sky is so unique, and the night stars are so clear and stunning. It really is a special place. Plus, when it’s winter in North America, it’s warm and summery down there.”

Sweetening the deal is that Lonely Planet chose Namibia as a top pick for value, explaining “Namibia’s dollar… has been depreciating in value against many currencies for a few years, making now an opportune time to experience this amazing country.”

5. Bulgaria

black-sea-coast-bulgaria

The coast of the Black Sea in Bulgaria.

Maria Stoyanova of travellingbuzz.com
hiking-in-rila-mountain-bulgaria

Hiking on Rila Mountain in Bulgaria.

Maria Stoyanova of travellingbuzz.com
CAMERA

Kayaking on the Black Sea in Bulagaria.

Maria Stoyanova of travellingbuzz.com

If you’re looking for something different in Europe, Maria Stoyanova of travellingbuzzblog.com suggests heading east and going off the beaten path.

She chose Bulgaria for its “unspoilt charm, gorgeous mountains and nature, amazing Black Sea coast, authentic culture and architecture and centuries old history.”

Stoyanova recommends checking out “the vibrant capital” Sofia, the bohemic town of Plovdiv, doing a hike in “the beautiful mountains,” as well as making a stop in Nessebar and Sozopol on the Black Sea.

READ MORE: Eastern Europe and luxury hostels — tips for the thrifty traveller

Jeremy Scott Foster of travelfreak.net adds the Balkans in general are “one of the most underrated travel destinations.”

balkans-church-st-john-kaneo-ohrid

Church of St. John at Kaneo in Macedonia

Jeremy Scott Foster of travelfreak.net
balkans-sarande-albania

Saranda, Albania

Jeremy Scott Foster of travelfreak.net
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo by: Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Stalls and shops in the side streets of the Bascarsija bazaar in Sarajevo. (Photo by: Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images)

“Places like Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, and Bosnia are wildly unique and interesting places, unlike any other part of the world. Not only are the Adriatic coastlines opulent and extraordinary, but it’s a budget-friendly location for all travellers.”

For those who want to hit a few spots in the region, G Adventures offers an eight-day Montenegro sailing trip from Dubrovnik, Croatia for $1,599.

6. Slovenia

slovenia

A stand-up paddle tour down the river in Ljubljana.

Melvin of Traveldudes.org
slovenia

A night shot from the Ljubljanica River in Slovenia.

Melvin of Traveldudes.org
Lake Bled

Slovenia’s Lake Bled and its island with the Assumption of Mary Church – a majestic gothic church. (Photo by Claudia BerettaArchivio Claudia BerettaMondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Predjama Castle

View of the Predjama Castle. The unassailable castle – as it was nestled in a huge rocky wall, 123 meters above sea level – was the knight Erazem’s refuge. Predjama, Slovenia (Photo by Claudia Beretta\Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Ljubljana

The River Ljubljanica, flowing across the Slovenian capital. Ljubljana, Slovenia; (Photo by Claudia BerettaArchivio Claudia BerettaMondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

SLOVENIA-KAYAK-CANOE-BALKAN-FEATURES

Canoeists and kayakers get ready for the start of the Balkan Rivers Tour on Lake Bohinj, Slovenia on April 16, 2016. (Photo credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

SLOVENIA-HOTELS-ENVIRONMENT-HISTORY-LIFESTYLE

Fancy spending the night in a former military prison that is now a youth hostel with an artistic twist? In Slovenia you can, and with a clear conscience about your ecological footprint. The technicolour building in Ljubljana was originally a jail built by the occupying Austro-Hungarian army in 1882 and remained in use until Yugoslavia fell apart in the early 1990s. (Photo credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images)

Two travel bloggers showered Slovenia (home of America’s next First Lady) with their praises.

“Gorgeous scenery, historic buildings, off the beaten track, similar to Croatia but much cheaper and less busy,” Tamara Elliott of GlobeGuide.ca said of her choice.

She says the country’s compact size makes it easy to explore in just a week. Her standout spots to see include: the emerald Soča River Valley in the Julian Alps; Predjama Castle, which juts out of a cave; and the Postjana Cave system, which is one of the world’s most diverse karst cave systems and home to the so-called “human fish.”

The most iconic spot in the country, in Elliott’s eyes, is Lake Bled. It’s famous “for its steepled church perched on a forested island, surrounded by sparkling blue water.”

And of course who could forget Ljubljana, the capital renowned for its café culture and beautifully-preserved Old Town.

“There’s so much to see and do for people of all ages around the city and every day there’s a new alternative trend popping up where you’d least expect it. Think cat cafes, bars under bridges and graffiti paradise,” said Melvin Böcher of traveldudes.org.

Among his favourite things to do in the eco-friendly city: stand-up paddling down the river, kayaking, bike tours, food tours, and caving.

7. Norway

Norways Landscape

Overlooking a mountain landscape with a lake in Hardangervidda close to Tyssedal in the province Hordaland in Tyssedal, Norway. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Center Of Bergen

Center of Bergen, touristic spot, close to the habour in Bergen, Norway. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

gettyimages-484728650

Passing signpost stones close to Kinsarvik at the national park of Hardangervidda in Kinsarvik, Norway. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Center Of Bergen

View of city Bergen, with a the habuor in Norway. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Lloyd and Yaya, the guys from handluggageonly.co.uk, are really into Norway, which they believe is “one of the most beautiful, friendly and awe-inspiring destinations in all of Europe.”

“Don’t forget to include one of the world’s prettiest train journeys on the Flam Line, which literally climbs the dramatic mountains,” they told Global News.

“If you’re looking for an authentic Norwegian coastal town, make sure to head to Alesund where you’ll be able to explore many of the stunning fjords that are in the beautiful region.”

Christy Woodrow of ordinarytraveler.com adds the Scandinavian country is “an adventure-lover’s dream destination.”

“Visiting in the winter provides opportunities to view the stunning Northern Lights,” she said, “Travel during the summer months is perfect for hiking, kayaking and waterfall chasing.”

She offers some tips on how to save money when travelling in Norway on her blog.

8. Finland

Uspenski Orthodox Cathedral in Helsinki, Finland

Uspenski Orthodox Cathedral in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by: Independent Picture Service/UIG via Getty Images)

Helsinki Cathedral

Helsinki Cathedral in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Thomas Koehler/Photothek via Getty Images)***Local Caption***

This northern European nation will celebrate a century of independence in 2017. So if you’ve ever wanted to visit, now is the time.

“The Finns will celebrate their centenary with gusto, with events planned in every region. Expect everything from al fresco concerts and communal culinary experiences to sauna evenings and vintage-travel-poster exhibitions,” writes Lonely Planet, which ranked Finland third on its list of top countries.

“There’s even a new national park, an 11,000-hectare chunk of land in Hossa, studded with pine forests and crisscrossed with rivers.”

Finland will also play host to the World Figure Skating Championships and the Nordic World Ski Championships in 2017, no doubt helping it land a spot on National Geographic‘s coolest hot spots to check out.

9. Netherlands

netherlands-design

Cool exhibit in Eindhoven, Netherlands

Adam Groffman of travelsofadam.com
NETHERLANDS-AMSTERDAM-BIKE

Bikes parked on the bridge crossing the canal in Amsterdam. (Photo credit: MARTTI KAINULAINEN/AFP/Getty Images)

If  you’re a fan of art and design, a trip to the Netherlands might a good fit.

Adam Groffman, from TravelsofAdam.com, has his sights set specifically on Eindhoven in the southern province of Brabant.

“The city is the birthplace of Philips electronics and lighting, and as such, it holds an important place in design history,” Groffman said.

“With the annual Dutch Design Festival each October, the city is one of those places where creativity flourishes — not to mention that the year 2017 marks 100 years since the beginning of the modernist De Stijl art movement. So the Netherlands is planning a lot of great events to promote Dutch design.”

He personally loves the Van Abbe Museum and its contemporary art collection, the Kazerne restaurant and gallery, the new Stadsbrouwerij craft brewery and the “super hip Strijp-S area with its shops, galleries, restaurants and converted lofts — once part of the Philips factory and now converted into a creative and cultural hub.”

10. Iceland

blue-lagoon

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland

Contiki
South

Aurora Borealis over a road near Vik in Southern Iceland. (Photo by: Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Iceland, the Snaefellsnes Peninsula

Church of Helgafell, south of Stykkish??lmur, region of Vesterland in the Snaefellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. The church and the cemetery surounded by a white wooden fence, and landscape. (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)

Iceland, Gullfoss Waterfall

Gullfoss Waterfall – the Golden Falls, Golden Circle – in Iceland. (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)

Iceland Skogafoss Waterfall at the Skoga River with tourist taking photos

Iceland Skogafoss Waterfall famous falls in South Iceland at the Skoga River with tourists taking photos. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Snaefellsjokull National Park in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND – OCTOBER 8: Tourists visit the capital city Reykjavik in Iceland on October 8, 2016. Iceland, a land formed from volcanic eruptions, is noted for its different landscapes, nature and geography, which make it a natural setting for sci-fi films. Snaefellsjokull National Park peninsula continues to be a source of inspiration for amateur photographers with its interesting forms of nature. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Skogasafn Turf Houses and church in South Iceland Skogar Museum

Iceland Skogasafn Turf Houses and church in South Iceland Skogar Museum for tourists and old houses. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

While some travellers might think Iceland has had its moment, a Contiki survey of 5,000 people revealed it is the most desired destination for 18 to 35-year-olds in Canada for 2017.

Everyone apparently wants to bathe in Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon. The balmy, self-cleansing water is filled with silica, algae and minerals that make it “a killer natural skin regime.”

WATCH: Why Iceland is the first pick on everyone’s bucket list

Just don’t forget to bring a parka.

The country has a cold oceanic climate, with average year-round temperatures hovering around of 0°C.

11. Wales

cardiff-castle-cardiff-wales

Cardiff Castle in Wales

Matt Long of landlopers.com
tintern-abbey-wales

Tintern Abbey in Wales

Matt Long of landlopers.com
tenby-wales

Tenby, Wales

Matt Long of landlopers.com
Harlech Castle, Snowdonia, Gwynedd, North Wales

Harlech Castle, Snowdonia, Gwynedd, North Wales. Built by Edward I in the 13th century and protected by Cadw, Welsh Assembly Governments historic environment division. (Photo by Photofusion/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Gwynedd, Wales, United Kingdom.

Caernarfon Castle, Gwynedd, Wales, United Kingdom. (Photo by: MyLoupe/UIG via Getty Images)

While the U.K. isn’t exactly off the beaten path, few tourists make it past London.

For those keen to capitalize on the British pound, which has plunged more than 18 per cent since the Brexit vote on June 23, Matt Long of LandLopers.com proposes a trip to Wales.

“From budget to luxury, Wales has a lot to offer and it’s very much under the radar of the casual tourist,” he said.

“With stunning coastlines and rolling green hills… not only is this a nature lover’s dream destination, but there’s plenty to do if you love adventure travel, food exploration or cultural immersion.”

Make sure to take a stroll around historic Cardiff. Or if you’re an adrenaline junkie, get your blood pumping with some coasteering (i.e. climbing, jumping or swimming) in the Irish Sea.

12. Colombia

gettyimages-618917046

The famous Santa Barbara Church in the historic city center in Mompox, Colombia. The old town is listed by Unesco World Heritage Site. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

General Views Of Colombia

Colombia is featured in the 2017 travel guides of both the Lonely Planet and National Geographic Travel.

EyesWideOpen/Getty Image
General Views Of Colombia

Traditional houses and huts at the sandy beach with coconut palm trees at the carribean coast on August 01, 2016 in Los Angeles, Colombia. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

General Views Of Colombia

The roofs of a Slum Area. View out of a cable-car of the Metrocable, a gondola lift system that links the city with the neighborhoods and suburbs in the mountains in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

General Views Of Colombia

Sunset at the famous Playa El Almejal on the Pacific Coast in Bahia Solano, Colombia. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Fancy a trip to South America? Cartagena, Colombia is on National Geographic‘s radar.

The country also ranks second on Lonely Planet‘s list, with the guidebook calling the South American country the “ultimate comeback kid.”

“Decades of civil war and violent crime meant Colombian passport stamps were once for hardcore travellers only. Fast forward to the present day, and the lost years seem but a dust speck in Colombia’s rear-view mirror,” the guide says.

“The country’s mix of vibrant culture, nature and hospitality is a rich tapestry woven by welcoming arms. Over a decade into its dramatic about-face, this South American jewel is even expecting a visit from the world’s number-one Catholic.

“When Pope Francis kisses Colombian soil in 2017, it will mark the Andean nation’s first papal visit in 30 years.”

13. India

bundi

The town of Bundi in Rajasthan in Northern India.

Katie McKnoulty of thetravellinglight.com
bundi2

The town of Bundi in Rajasthan in Northern India.

Katie McKnoulty of thetravellinglight.com
City Palace

View of a colourful city and the City palace, Bundi, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

Keshorai Temple

Keshorai Temple, Bundi, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

India has much more to offer than the Taj Mahal.

Katie McKnoulty of thetravellinglight.com recently fell in love with the town of Bundi in northern India’s Rajasthan province.

“Small enough to navigate with ease yet bursting with abandoned forts, ancient stepwells, and palaces left untouched from the last days of the maharajas, it’s a great place to venture slightly off the typical tourist trail,” she told us.

She stayed at the “charming” family-run Bundi Vilas, “beautifully decorated and set in a heritage haveli mansion on top of a hill looking out to Bundi’s blue buildings below.”

14. Cambodia

Local Landmarks

Cambodia Angkor Thom temple architecture with people with tuc tuc taxis in cloudy day.

Cambodia – Angkor temple complex

Fishing boats on the moat surrounding Angkor Wat (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

CAMBODIA-TOURISM-ANGKOR

Angkor Wat temple complex at sunrise in Cambodia’s Angkor National Park, Siem Reap province. Angkor is described by UNESCO as “one of the most important archaeological sites in Southeast Asia” and contains the ruins of the different capitals of the Khmer Empire from the 9th to the 15th centuries. (Photo credit: ALEX OGLE/AFP/Getty Images)

Tourism Economy In Siem Reap, Home Of UNESCO World Heritage Site Angkor

Tourists take a “selfie” photograph on Pub Street at night in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Friday, June 26, 2015. Angkor, in the northern province of Siem Reap, is South-East Asia’s most important archaeological site, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which listed it as a World Heritage site in 1992. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TEMPLE AT ANGKOR – UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE – CAMBODIA

Temple at Angkor, the capital city of the Khmer empire. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)

BAYON TEMPLE – ANGKOR THOM – CAMBODIA

Tourists at Bayon, the central temple of the ancient city of Angkor Thom. The “Great City,” was at one time the capital city of the Khmer empire. It was built in the Bayon style. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)

The people in Cambodia have been described as some of the nicest you’ll ever meet, and its sights some of the most breathtaking.

Travel interest is sure to be piqued after ancient cities were found hidden beneath the jungles near Angkor Wat this year.

G Adventures offers a nine-day tour of the country from $1,299.

15. Nepal

Trekking the Annapurna Massif in Nepal

Tourists sightseeing at Pool Hill during sunrise over the Annapurna mountain range in Nepal. (Photo by Atid Kiattisaksiri/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A family feeding some birds in Durbur Square in Nepal

A family feeding some birds in Durbur Square in Nepal. (Photo by Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kathmandu – Garbage Recycling

KATHMANDU VALLEY, ALETAR, KATHMANDU, NEPAL (Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nepal — which received a visit from Prince Harry in 2016 — is still rebuilding a year-and-a-half after a colossal earthquake struck the south Asian country.

It lands in the top spot of Lonely Planet‘s list of “travel bargains” for 2017.

“It remains a fabulous choice for budget-conscious travellers, who can access the best of its world-famous trekking routes and underrated wildlife for well south of USD$50 a day,” the travel site writes.

“Visitor numbers are slowly recovering and the time is ripe to get back to Nepal’s mighty mountains; wherever you go, you’ll receive a warm welcome, as your visit brings much-needed income to communities getting back on their feet.”

16. Bhutan

BHUTAN-DAILY LIFE

Buddhist tourists walk towards the Buddha Dordenma statue, still under-construction, overlooking the capital city of Thimphu. Buddha Dordenma is a 138.6-foot-tall Shakyamuni Buddha statue seated on a 62-foot-tall throne which upon completion will be one of the largest Buddha statues in the world. (Photo credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Dochula Chortens

Dochula Chortens at Dochula Pass in Bhutan. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

Bhutan – Places To Visit

Bhutanese Himalaya mountains with prayer flags and the war memorial commemorating the 2003 border war with Indian Assam separatists consisting of 108 chortens or stupas Dochu La (or Dochula) pass Thimphu province Bhutan on November 18, 2012 in Thimphu, Bhutan. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

TO GO WITH LIFESTYLE-BHUTAN-ECONOMY-TOUR

A view of the Luxury Suite villa at the Uma Hotel in Paro. The isolated kingdom of Bhutan is one of the most expensive holiday destinations in the world and a haven for celebrities and the well-heeled. Foreign tourists are required to book through licensed tour operators, who charge a minimum high-season price of 200 dollars per day per person for an all-inclusive package including accommodation, food and transport. (Photo credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

This small kingdom in South Asia, sandwiched between the foothills of the Himalayas and the Indian Ocean, is all the buzz after hosting a couple high-profile visitors this year: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The royals would have enjoyed the mountains, which dominate the region, as well as “wonderful forests, hidden treasures like the Buddhist temples and waterways.”

Bhutan has a couple big achievements to be proud of. It’s the world’s first carbon negative country, as well as the happiest country in all of Asia (based on a global survey by Business Week) and the eighth happiest in the world.

Happiness is actually encoded in law there. In 1729, it was declared that “if the Government cannot create happiness for its people, there is no purpose for the Government to exist.” In 1972, the king declared Gross National Happiness to be more important than Gross National Product.

“The people of Bhutan take this so seriously that they have hand-painted signs throughout the country offering life-affirming mantras, such as ‘Life is a journey! Complete it!’ and ‘Let nature be your guide,'” according to the Mirror.

A 10-day Bhutan trip with G Adventures will cost you $3,199.

17. Nevis

nevis-paradise-beach-resort

Paradise Beach Resort, Nevis

Charli Moore of wanderlusters.com
nevis-st-kitts-view

St. Kitts, Nevis

Charli Moore of wanderlusters.com
nevis-pinneys-beach

Pinney’s Beach, Nevis

Charli Moore of wanderlusters.com
nevis-long-haul-bay

Long Haul Bay, Nevis

Charli Moore of wanderlusters.com

Last but not least, Canadians looking to warm up over our long, cold winter might want to consider this tiny Caribbean island.

Nevis is unspoilt, relaxed, and easy-going,” said Charli Moore of wanderlusters.com

“Wide open spaces and a rich cultural heritage implore visitors to ditch the clichéd holiday itinerary of all-inclusive sea, sand and sun, and instead immerse themselves in the real Caribbean.”

Nevis is the epitome of relaxation, with not even a single traffic light.

The more active sun-seekers could spend a day scaling the 3,232-foot Nevis Peak.

“Perfect for all levels of climbers,” Moore assured. “Those who reach the top will be rewarded with unparalleled views that stretch out across the sea.”

SOUND OFF: Where do you plan to go in 2017? Share your own top travel destination in the comments section below.

