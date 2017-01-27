Consumer
GoFetch launches ‘Airbnb for dogs’ in Calgary

Founded in June of 2015 and based in Vancouver, BC, GoFetch is Canada’s largest community marketplace connecting dog owners with trusted dog walkers and sitters.

A Canadian company that connects dog owners with potential dog sitters has expanded to Calgary.

GoFetch began offering its services to Calgarians on Monday.

The Vancouver-based website, launched in 2015, matches dog owners who need a place to board their four-legged friend with different dog-sitting options.

A news release from GoFetch said the startup was “inspired by the desire to have all Canadians find a loving home for their dogs.”

“Some describe it as the ‘Airbnb for dogs.’”

According to GoFetch, each host is interviewed by the company before posting on the site, and must submit a copy of government-issued ID for verification.

“Trust and safety is the main priority at GoFetch,” co-founder Willson Cross said. “Canadian pet owners are viewing their pets as a true part of their family – we understand this.”

The company evaluates potential caregivers based on the amount of room in their homes, past experience and also includes user reviews for each host.

In addition to boarding services, users can also find dog walkers.

GoFetch is already available in 100 Canadian Cities. As for why they decided to expand to Calgary, Cross said the city is good at embracing the “sharing” economy.

“With the high rate of pet-ownership and millennial trends in Alberta, GoFetch.ca saw Calgary as an ideal market to launch in.”

GoFetch said it has received nearly 300 applications in Calgary already.

