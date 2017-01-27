Economy
January 27, 2017 9:49 am

New panel reviewing Energy East Pipeline voids past decisions

By Global News

TransCanada says it is still committed to the Energy East Pipeline project. This after word a Donald Trump presidency could revive the Keystone XL Pipeline project into the U.S.

Global News files
A A

The National Energy Board says the new panel assigned to review TransCanada Corp.’s Energy East Pipeline has voided all decisions made by the previous hearing panel.

The board says all hearing steps and related deadlines for Energy East are no longer applicable.

READ MORE: Groups call for complete restart of Energy East review with new panel members

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down amidst questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

A new panel was appointed earlier this month.

READ MORE: Senate committee recommends Energy East pipeline extend end point to Nova Scotia

The board says the previous panel’s decisions have also been rendered void for TransCanada’s Eastern Mainline pipeline application.

Global News
Report an error
Alberta Oil
Alberta oil and gas
Energy East
Energy East panel
Energy East Pipeline
TransCanada Corp.'s
TransCanada's Eastern Mainline pipeline

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News