New panel reviewing Energy East Pipeline voids past decisions

The National Energy Board says the new panel assigned to review TransCanada Corp.’s Energy East Pipeline has voided all decisions made by the previous hearing panel.

The board says all hearing steps and related deadlines for Energy East are no longer applicable.

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down amidst questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

A new panel was appointed earlier this month.

The board says the previous panel’s decisions have also been rendered void for TransCanada’s Eastern Mainline pipeline application.