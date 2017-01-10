National Energy Board appoints new Energy East pipeline review panel

OTTAWA – The National Energy Board has officially appointed three new members to a panel that will restart the stalled review of the proposed Energy East pipeline.

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down last year amidst questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

READ MORE: NEB sidelines Energy East review panel after complaints over private meeting with TransCanada

The new three-member panel will be headed by Don Ferguson, a former senior civil servant in New Brunswick.

The other panelists are Carole Malo, a former vice-president at engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, and Marc Paquin, a Quebec-based lawyer focused on environmental law.

The three were appointed as temporary new members to the National Energy Board board in December by Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and the arms-length agency announced Monday that they will sit on the pipeline review.

READ MORE: ‘Standing up & yelling & doing that isn’t constructive’: Alberta energy minister criticizes Energy East protesters

The hearings were stalled last fall after NEB chairman Peter Watson and vice-chair Lyne Mercier were accused of a conflict of interest for meeting privately with a paid consultant for the pipeline’s backer, TransCanada, to discuss public opinion around the controversial project.

READ MORE: Energy East pipeline ‘will happen,’ but taking too long: Arthur Irving

The review panel will examine a proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline that would carry 1.1-million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.

It includes a proposal to build approximately 279 kilometres of new gas pipeline and related components in four sections, beginning near Markham, Ont., and finishing near Brouseville, Ont.

READ MORE: Pipeline controversy, progress named business story of the year