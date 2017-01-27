Regina police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital in Whitmore Park

One man is in hospital after a shooting in Regina’s Whitmore Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Regina Police were first called to Deergrove Crescent around 8:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

Witnesses also reported seeing an altercation at a residence on Deegrove Crscent.

Police were than dispatched to the 900 block of Shannon Road after a caller said a man was there who had been shot.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).