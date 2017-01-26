1 person rescued from commercial building fire in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire Services said one person was rescued from a commercial building fire in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

Officials said emergency crews arrived on scene around 6 a.m. and located a building on fire near Carrier Drive and Albion Road.

Firefighters managed to pull one person from the second floor. The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.

Initial reports indicate the two-alarm blaze started in an air conditioning unit near the front of the roof.

Toronto Fire said 12 trucks and 45 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was quickly contained but a portion of Carrier Drive remains closed as crews deal with hot spots.

#TorontoFire rescued one person from the second floor at Carrier Dr 2 Alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/YvdltZ10vx — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) January 26, 2017