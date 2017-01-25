Evidence shows Calgary youth are guarding against gang recruitment

Proof from a unique Calgary police educational exhibit that what they’re showing school aged kids is resonating. YouthLink is an interpretive centre designed to teach children about the pitfalls and recruitment of gangs.

Executive Director of YouthLink said a survey of the students who walked through the exhibit revealed many of them are learning about a lifestyle they didn’t know much about.

“Before they come here, some of the kids think gangs live in Soprano-like mansions and wear gold chains.” Robinson said ” What they learn is gang members grow up here and they target this age of kid to be in their gang.”

So far the early findings of their surveys show the children are profoundly impacted by the exhibit — compared to any others in the centre.

“We were surprised at how naive students are about gangs in Calgary and we are surprised this is the number one exhibit here in YouthLink with the greatest increase in knowledge.” said Robinson.

“75 percent don’t think it’s a problem but when they come in here they’re shocked about what happens.”

Aside from the data — they have other examples that what they’re doing has influenced decision-making of theses kids when faced with being groomed.

“It was a grade 5 student being recruited but he identified what was happening and came for help.” Robinson recalled. “We know if they have the right information that’s their best line of defense.”