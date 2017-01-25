Canada
January 25, 2017 3:55 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 4:14 pm

NB urged to ban blood plasma sales as controversial Moncton clinic nears completion

By Staff The Canadian Press

Blood and plasma bags are pictured at a blood collection centre. Canadian Plasma Resources says its Moncton clinic is almost ready.

Marion Berard / AFP / Getty Images
A A

New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province.

READ MORE: Construction of controversial paid-plasma clinic underway in Moncton

Story continues below
Global News

Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors $25 to $100 per donation, says its Moncton clinic is almost ready, although it hasn’t yet received federal approval.

CEO Barzin Bahardoust says the Hamilton-based company expects approval in about a month, but Health Canada would only say it is still reviewing the company’s application.

The New Brunswick Health Coalition says say Premier Brian Gallant should ban the sale of blood and plasma to protect the integrity of the national blood system.

The coalition says allowing the company to operate would make it a direct competitor to the non-profit Canadian Blood Services.

READ MORE: Pay for plasma: The economics behind paid and unpaid systems

Canadian Plasma already operates a donation clinic in Saskatoon, but Ontario and Quebec don’t allow them.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Plasma Resources
Moncton
New Brunswick Health Coalition
Paid for Plasma
Paid for Plasma Clinic Moncton
Paid for Plasma Clinic New Brunswick
Paid for Plasma New Brunswick
Plasma
Plasma Clinic New Brunswick
Premier Brian Gallant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News