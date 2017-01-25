Donald Trump says construction on Mexico border wall will start as soon as ‘we can physically do it’

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday construction on the Mexico border wall will start within months and planning is “starting immediately.”

Speaking with ABC News in Washington, Trump reiterated that Mexico will eventually pay for the border wall in one form or another.

“I’m just telling you, there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form,” Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir. “You have to understand, what I’m doing is good for the United States, it’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

READ MORE: Mexico says again country won’t pay for Donald Trump border wall

Trump noted that talks between the two countries would begin shortly and that U.S. taxpayers would foot the initial bill for the wall but “we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico.”

“All it is is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,” Trump said in the interview except.

The president said the construction of the wall will begin “as soon as we can physically do it.”

“I would say in months, yep, I would say in months,” Trump told Muir. “Certainly planning is starting immediately.”

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who has insisted his country will not pay for a wall, is to meet with Trump at the White House next week.

READ MORE: Donald Trump wants to deport up to 3 million criminals, softens border wall promise

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that building the wall is more than just a campaign promise.

WATCH: Trump’s border wall first step in process to strengthen immigration



” It’s a common sense first step to really securing our porous border,” Spicer told reporters. “This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States.”

“And yes, one way or another, as the president has said before, Mexico will pay for it.”

Trump signed the executive orders green lighting the border wall on Wednesday afternoon.