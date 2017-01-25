Crime
January 25, 2017 11:33 am
Updated: January 25, 2017 11:37 am

Toronto bar owner, employee face more charges after woman drugged, sexually assaulted: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, and Gavin MacMillan, 41, face more charges in connection with an incident at a Toronto bar last month.

A Toronto bar owner and an employee are facing more charges after police say a woman was drugged, sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the establishment last month.

Toronto police said a 24-year-old woman was at the College Street Bar in the Little Italy area, near College Street and Manning Avenue, on the evening of Dec. 14 and early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Police said she was given illegal drugs and alcohol, sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the bar.

An online petition calling for the closure of the bar in connection with the alleged incident has garnered more than 1,600 signatures.

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, and Gavin MacMillan, 41, were each charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault in mid-December.

Police said Wednesday that new information came to light through an ongoing investigation involving the same complainant and the two suspects were charged with more offences Monday.

Carrasco now faces a total of nine charges, including forcible confinement, drug trafficking, four counts of gang sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault.

MacMillan has been charged with seven offences in total, including forcible confinement, drug trafficking, failure to comply with recognizance and four counts of gang sexual assault.

Both men appeared in a Toronto court Tuesday and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

