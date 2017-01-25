Sports
January 25, 2017 9:37 am
Updated: January 25, 2017 9:39 am

Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Beijing Olympic gold following doping case involving teammate

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay team, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

AP Photo/Petr David Josek
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.

The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4×100-metre relay team.

The IOC says “the Jamaican team is disqualified,” and “the corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

