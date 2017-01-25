Man charged in Amanda Todd case begins separate trial in the Netherlands

The Dutch man charged in connection with the death of Amanda Todd goes on trial in a different case today.

Aydin Coban faces counts of child pornography and extortion in the Netherlands.

Todd’s mother Carol has been fundraising to allow her to go to the trial.

Coban has been accused of pressuring young people in several countries into performing sex acts on webcams then using the images to blackmail them.

Thirty-four of the alleged victims were underage at the time, while the remaining five were adult men.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Coban’s trial has been delayed multiple times in the Netherlands and he parted ways with his first lawyer last March. His second lawyer quit in May after a judge denied him more time to prepare Coban’s case, but the court recanted the decision a few days later.

In 2014, the RCMP announced charges against him in the Todd case.

In 2012, Todd, a 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam, committed suicide after she was apparently blackmailed by an online predator.

She posted her story on YouTube before taking her own life.