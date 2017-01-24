Donald Trump tweets: ‘I will send in the Feds’ if Chicago doesn’t reduce ‘carnage’

U.S. president Donald Trump issued a tweet about “carnage” in Chicago on Tuesday night, suggesting that if the city doesn’t reduce its homicide rate, “I will send in the Feds!”

Trump noted the city has had an incredulous 42 killings and 228 shootings in 2017.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

It is not the first time Trump has talked about the violence in the city .

On Jan. 2, Trump issued a tweet which noted the city had 4,331 shooting victims and 762 murders in 2016, a 60 per cent increase over the previous year.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel ripped Trump recently, suggesting he should focus on jobs rather than the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

“The most important thing you can do is create a relationship between the desk in the Oval Office and the issues at the kitchen table,” Emanuel said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“And I don’t think in the kitchen tables of America — and I definitely can tell you on Saturday at the parade — people were not talking about the crowd size on Friday. They were talking about jobs, education, health care, security.”