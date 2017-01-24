Mother of slain teen Dario Bartoli sues B.C. government over ambulance response time

The mother of slain teen Dario Bartoli has filed a lawsuit against B.C.’s Ministry of Health and a 911 dispatcher, claiming that slow ambulance response time caused or contributed to his death.

Surrey RCMP were the first to respond to Bakerview Park where the 15-year-old had been swarmed and badly beaten by a group of five people back in December 2014.

Documents obtained through Freedom of Information Requests indicate that the first emergency call from police was placed on hold for nearly three minutes. Bartoli’s case was then classified as a Code 2 response instead of a more urgent Code 3 call.

The suit claims it took 26 minutes for the first ambulance to arrive at the scene of the attack, which is just a 10-minute walk – or a two-minute drive – from the Peace Arch Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

None of the claims have been proven in court.