January 24, 2017 3:02 pm
Updated: January 24, 2017 3:05 pm

Police investigating after 31-year-old Oshawa woman murdered

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police are investigating after 31-year-old Cotie Weekley was found murdered in her Oshawa home Monday.

Handout
OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating the second homicide of the year.

They say they were called to a home in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday where they found the body of a 31-year-old woman.

They say they also found a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They’ve identified the woman as Cotie Weekley of Oshawa, but have not released the cause of death.

The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not yet laid any charges and say there is no threat to public safety, but are continuing to investigate.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

