Killer of Meika Jordan seeks appeal at Supreme Court of Canada

A Calgary stepmother convicted with her husband of killing six-year-old Meika Jordan is attempting to have her case heard by Canada’s top court.

Meika’s mother told Global News she was notified by the Crown that defence for Marie Magoon has filed a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. The court confirmed it received the appeal notice Monday.

But that doesn’t mean the case will be heard.

Both the Crown and defence team will send arguments to the Supreme Court. The court will review and decide if the appeal should be heard, if the defence has met the legal tests necessary.

In December, the Alberta Court of Appeal upgraded convictions for Magoon and Meika’s father, Spencer Jordan, from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

Meika was brutally tortured and murdered in the couple’s Calgary home in November 2011.

The upgraded charges were a unanimous ruling from a panel of three justices.

“We agree with the Crown that constructive first-degree murder was created for cases like this one,” the ruling reads. “We have concluded the appellants should be convicted of first-degree murder.”

Meika’s mother and stepfather, Kyla and Brian Woodhouse, were in tears after learning of the notice of appeal, thinking the road to justice had ended.

Now they are worried it’s far from over.

“I’m frustrated,” Meika’s mother Kyla Woodhouse told Global News.

“We finally thought it was done and over with and again, another slap in the face.”

“It makes me very angry that they seem to have more rights than my six-year-old daughter did,” Woodhouse said.

Magoon and Jordan received automatic life sentences with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.