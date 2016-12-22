Appeal decision expected for killers of 6-year-old Meika Jordan

A decision is expected Thursday from the Alberta Court of Appeal in the death of six-year-old Meika Jordan.

The little girl was brutally tortured and murdered in November 2011.

Meika’s father, Spencer Jordan, and stepmother, Marie Magoon, were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years after being convicted of second-degree murder.

A year later in September 2016, both defence and Alberta Justice argued grounds for appeal in front of a panel of three justices.

The Crown has asked the Alberta Court of Appeal to find Meika’s killers guilty of first-degree murder instead of the original trial judge’s finding of second-degree murder. Jordan and Magoon want to be acquitted or face new trials.

Meika’s mother and stepfather, Kyla and Brian Woodhouse, told Global News they are anxious about the decision.

It’s unclear if the court will be releasing a decision on just Magoon’s appeal, or Jordan’s and the Crown’s, as well.

“It’s really stressful. We have no idea. We get told there’s a decision that’s been made, but we have no idea what it is. All we can do is wait,” Brian Woodhouse said.

Kyla Woodhouse said she’s hopeful.

“We are always hoping something positive will come out of it, but also bracing for the worst scenario.”

During the trial and the appeal, court heard Meika was forced to run stairs, was repeatedly hit and was burned. Jordan also dragged her up and down the stairs by her ankles.