PGA Tour Canada not stopping by Saskatoon as Dakota Dunes Open loses sponsor

The Dakota Dunes Open, part of the PGA Tour Canada, will not be making a stop at the golf course south of Saskatoon this summer after it lost its title sponsor, the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA).

A spokesperson with PGA Tour Canada said that they were unable to find another title sponsor and could not execute the event without one.

The Dakota Dunes Open has been a local staple on the summer calendar for nine seasons.

“Saskatoon is a market we had a lot of success in. We, along with our players enjoyed coming to,” Brian Decker, a media official with the Mackenzie Tour, said over the phone on Monday.

“If we have our way, hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to return. But I can’t say whether that’s going to happen, there’s a lot of variables in play and we’ll have to see where that goes in the future.”

SIGA released a statement explaining that due to shifting funding priorities, it would not be sponsoring the event in 2017 but it is still committed to supporting local sports, education and social programs in the province.

The professional men’s golf tour, which Weyburn’s Graham Delaet won in 2009, will still be making 12 stops at other locations in Canada.