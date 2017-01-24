City council contemplates changing bylaw to extend Northlands’ debt payments

City council is considering allowing Northlands until March 2018 to make the next payments on the $48-million loan it owes the City of Edmonton by making changes to a bylaw.

The first reading was passed Tuesday to amend Bylaw 15075 to allow deferral of up to four loan payments.

A city bylaw amendment suggests: “The loan repayment schedule will be recalculated in such a manner that the indebtedness will be repaid over the remaining life of the 25 year debenture.”

Northlands borrowed $48 million to make major renovations to its Expo Centre in 2009.

The organization was supposed to make payments of about $2 million twice a year, on March 15 and Sept. 15.

In March 2016, Northlands asked the city to forgive the $48-million loan.

Northlands was able to make payments while the Edmonton Oilers were playing at Rexall Place. However, with the Oilers and the majority of the concert industry moving to Rogers Place, Northlands has estimated its earnings will go from $9.3 million to $600,000 in 2017.

Last year, Northlands pitched the concept of Vision 2020 which would include a six-sheet ice facility for the arena as part of its Vision 2020.

The city reviewed the proposal and said Northlands’ plan to overhaul the arena, EXPO Centre and horse racing track overestimated the amount of revenue the changes would bring in, and underestimated the cost of the massive overhaul.

Additionally, city staff said there’s not enough demand for an additional six rinks throughout the year. In the winter, there would be demand, but not in the summer.

The bylaw amendment has received support from city administration but can’t be passed before Feb. 21.