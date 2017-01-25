Top 25 Manitoba restaurants, according to Yelp reviews

From mouth-watering roti to a vegan chili cheese fries, Manitoba is home to a variety of restaurants, each with its own unique taste.
Below is a list of the top 25 restaurants in Manitoba, according to a combination of star ratings and number of reviews on Yelp.
READ MORE: Best restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp reviews
The restauarants are in order of ranking.
1. Famena’s Famous Roti
Winnipeg
295 Garry St.
2. Boon Burger Cafe
Winnipeg
79 Sherbrook St.
3. Falafel Place
Winnipeg
Edit
1101 Corydon Ave.
4. Pho Hoang Vietnemese Restaurant
Winnipeg
794 Sargent Ave.
Totally is definitely a pho kinda day 🍜 #WpgEats #Winnipeg #Manitoba #travelmanitoba #tourismwinnipeg #wpgnow #exploremb #eatlocal #supportlocal #YWG #food #foodporn #pegcitygrub #eat #foodblogger #foodblog #foodie #instafood #photography #buzzfeast #foodporno #foodandwine #vietnamesefood #pho 📸: @_esolomon
5. Nuburger
Winnipeg
472 Stradbrook Ave.
Orange and grape salsa with fresh basil and mint. Delicious goat cheese and a beef patty that has been glazed with a ginger soy glaze. Free-range candied bacon crisped to perfection. Topped off with balsamic onions, lettuce, and hot chili mayo. Sandwiched in Stella's brioche bun. 🙌🏻👌🏻👍🏻 That's the Orange County burger, friends. And it's at Stradbrook for @leburgerweek. Come on down and eat, enjoy, and vote! Happy Burger Week! #ilovenuburger #leburgerweek
6. Yujiro Japanese Restaurant
Winnipeg
1822 Grant Ave.
7. Fusion Grill
Winnipeg
550 Academy Rd.
8. Segovia Tapas Bar and Restaurant
Winnipeg
484 Stradbrook Ave.
9. Stella’s Cafe at Plug In
Winnipeg
460 Portage Ave.
10. Deer + Almond
Winnipeg
85 Princess St.
11. East India Company Pub & Eatery
Winnipeg
349 York Ave.
12. Cafe Dario
Winnipeg
1390 Erin St.
13. Kawaii Crepe
Winnipeg
99 Osborne St.
14. 529 Wellington
Winnipeg
529 Wellington Cresc.
15. Ye’s Buffet
Winnipeg
616 Saint James St.
16. Yellow Dog Tavern
Winnipeg
386 Donald St.
17. Delicious Vegetarian Restaurant
Winnipeg
1467 Pembina Hwy.
I was SO FULL after eating all this. I went for dinner with a friend and we got chow mein (pictured), peanut tofu, and ginger garlic 'chickn' . So so so good. I am always happy with vegan Chinese food. #vegan #veganfood #veganfoodshare #vegansofig #vegangirl #hclf #hclfv #plantbased #plantstrong #vegetarian #winnipegfood #chinesefood #junkfoodvegan #crueltyfree #dairyfree #meatfree #meatfreeathlete #govegan
18. King’s Head Pub and Eatery
Winnipeg
120 King St.
19. Pizzaland
Winnipeg
1765 Main St.
20. TH Dang Restaurant
Winnipeg
1441 Pembina Hwy.
21. Tre Visi Cafe
Winnipeg
926 Grosvenor Ave.
22. Wildflower Cafe
Brandon
908 Rosser Ave.
23. Pizzeria Gusto
Winnipeg
404 Academy Rd.
24. Naru Sushi
Winnipeg
159 Osborne St.
• Naru Sushi • Repost 📷: @kase_ TW TW #Winnipeg #Manitoba #Canada #travel #tastingwinnipeg #tourismwinnipeg #explorembb #travelmanitoba #photography #tourismwinnipeg #foodporn #food #foodie #love #drink #eatlocal #instadaily #instagram #instafood #YWG #winter #sushi #sushiroll #japanesefood #NaruSushi
25. Stella’s Grant
Winnipeg
1895 Grant Ave.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments