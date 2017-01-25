Top 25 Manitoba restaurants, according to Yelp reviews

From mouth-watering roti to a vegan chili cheese fries, Manitoba is home to a variety of restaurants, each with its own unique taste.

Below is a list of the top 25 restaurants in Manitoba, according to a combination of star ratings and number of reviews on Yelp.

The restauarants are in order of ranking.

1. Famena’s Famous Roti

Winnipeg

295 Garry St.

Curry goat roti and salad for lunch! #currygoat #roti #spicy #delicious #foodporn #CaribbeanFood #Famena's A photo posted by Wendy Blackmon (@wendyblackmon74) on Jun 13, 2014 at 12:22pm PDT



2. Boon Burger Cafe

Winnipeg

79 Sherbrook St.

This burger is pretty Canadian, eh?! Come join us this weekend and try our new feature The Poutine Burger. Available Friday till Sunday! #burgerbliss #boonburgerburlington #haveaniceday A photo posted by Boon Burger Cafe (@boonburgerburlington) on Jun 30, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT



3. Falafel Place

Winnipeg

1101 Corydon Ave.

Falafel Place date 🖤 A photo posted by Syd 🌱 (@aggressive_vegan) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:55pm PST



4. Pho Hoang Vietnemese Restaurant

Winnipeg

794 Sargent Ave.



5. Nuburger

Winnipeg

472 Stradbrook Ave.



6. Yujiro Japanese Restaurant

Winnipeg

1822 Grant Ave.

The ramen is beckoning… A photo posted by Yujiro Japanese Restaurant (@yujirowinnipeg) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:27am PST



7. Fusion Grill

Winnipeg

550 Academy Rd.

#Manitoba lamb is back. #NiceRack A photo posted by fusion grill (@fusiongrillmb) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:45pm PST



8. Segovia Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Winnipeg

484 Stradbrook Ave.

Side Stripe Shrimp Confit with Mojo Rojo & Mojo Verde A photo posted by Segovia Tapas Bar (@segoviatapasbar) on Jul 8, 2016 at 10:18am PDT



9. Stella’s Cafe at Plug In

Winnipeg

460 Portage Ave.

#salmon#burger#healthy#meal A photo posted by Chen Chang (@cherrywpg) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:16pm PST



10. Deer + Almond

Winnipeg

85 Princess St.

11. East India Company Pub & Eatery

Winnipeg

349 York Ave.

12. Cafe Dario

Winnipeg

1390 Erin St.

#cafedario #finedining #winnipeg #chimichurri #beeftenderloin A photo posted by Cafe Dario (@cafedario) on May 19, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT



13. Kawaii Crepe

Winnipeg

99 Osborne St.



14. 529 Wellington

Winnipeg

529 Wellington Cresc.

Bread pudding goes down well after a Porterhouse & red wine. Would you like a taste? (204) 487-8325. #fine29 pic.twitter.com/rRllG2eQqv — 529 Wellington (@529Wellington) August 15, 2016

15. Ye’s Buffet

Winnipeg

616 Saint James St.

Happy (late) Birthday (dinner) @ally.gui !!! A photo posted by Jeremy (@jeremylavitt) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:40pm PST



16. Yellow Dog Tavern

Winnipeg

386 Donald St.

Thursday Turkey Burger Special! pic.twitter.com/IJBZttvg — Yellow Dog Tavern (@theYellowdogTav) November 29, 2012

17. Delicious Vegetarian Restaurant

Winnipeg

1467 Pembina Hwy.



18. King’s Head Pub and Eatery

Winnipeg

120 King St.

FINALLY, Scotch Eggs! I may have a new favorite food, guys. A photo posted by Heather Wassing (@heatherwassing) on Dec 10, 2016 at 12:49pm PST



19. Pizzaland

Winnipeg

1765 Main St.

New sriracha chicken and teriyaki chicken pizzas!! Which one would you choose?! #pizzaland #winnipeg #greatzah #nofilter #winnipegpizzaland A photo posted by Pizzaland (@winnipegpizzaland) on Jul 3, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT



20. TH Dang Restaurant

Winnipeg

1441 Pembina Hwy.

Build your own #shrimp #saladrolls at #thdang are so effing good. #vietnamesefood #winnipeg A photo posted by chrisfrayer (@cfrayer) on Jul 21, 2016 at 10:26am PDT



21. Tre Visi Cafe

Winnipeg

926 Grosvenor Ave.



22. Wildflower Cafe

Brandon

908 Rosser Ave.

Such a #delicious #lunch ! 😊 #veggiehumussandwich #tomatopestosoup A photo posted by Monica Fontaine (@monica_jaye) on Jun 10, 2014 at 12:35pm PDT



23. Pizzeria Gusto

Winnipeg

404 Academy Rd.

Which new menu item will you fall in love with? #newmenuwanderlust A photo posted by Pizzeria Gusto (@pizzeriagusto) on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:40am PDT



24. Naru Sushi

Winnipeg

159 Osborne St.



25. Stella’s Grant

Winnipeg

1895 Grant Ave.