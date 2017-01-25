Lifestyle
January 25, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 2:35 pm

Top 25 Manitoba restaurants, according to Yelp reviews

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

A breakdown of the top restaurants in Manitoba, according to Yelp reviews.

From mouth-watering roti to a vegan chili cheese fries, Manitoba is home to a variety of restaurants, each with its own unique taste.

Below is a list of the top 25 restaurants in Manitoba, according to a combination of star ratings and number of reviews on Yelp.

The restauarants are in order of ranking.

1. Famena’s Famous Roti
Winnipeg
295 Garry St.

Curry goat roti and salad for lunch! #currygoat #roti #spicy #delicious #foodporn #CaribbeanFood #Famena's

A photo posted by Wendy Blackmon (@wendyblackmon74) on


2. Boon Burger Cafe
Winnipeg
79 Sherbrook St.


3. Falafel Place
Winnipeg
1101 Corydon Ave.

Falafel Place date 🖤

A photo posted by Syd 🌱 (@aggressive_vegan) on


4. Pho Hoang Vietnemese Restaurant
Winnipeg
794 Sargent Ave.


5. Nuburger
Winnipeg
472 Stradbrook Ave.


6. Yujiro Japanese Restaurant
Winnipeg
1822 Grant Ave.

The ramen is beckoning…

A photo posted by Yujiro Japanese Restaurant (@yujirowinnipeg) on


7. Fusion Grill
Winnipeg
550 Academy Rd.

#Manitoba lamb is back. #NiceRack

A photo posted by fusion grill (@fusiongrillmb) on


8. Segovia Tapas Bar and Restaurant
Winnipeg
484 Stradbrook Ave.

Side Stripe Shrimp Confit with Mojo Rojo & Mojo Verde

A photo posted by Segovia Tapas Bar (@segoviatapasbar) on


9. Stella’s Cafe at Plug In
Winnipeg
460 Portage Ave.

#salmon#burger#healthy#meal

A photo posted by Chen Chang (@cherrywpg) on


10. Deer + Almond
Winnipeg
85 Princess St.

11. East India Company Pub & Eatery
Winnipeg
349 York Ave.

12. Cafe Dario
Winnipeg
1390 Erin St.

#cafedario #finedining #winnipeg #chimichurri #beeftenderloin

A photo posted by Cafe Dario (@cafedario) on


13. Kawaii Crepe
Winnipeg
99 Osborne St.

#chocolate #crepes #kawaiicrepe #sweetdosa #lol #yummy #happyfriday #whosreadyforweekend #weekendishere

A photo posted by Z@k (@mohammadzubairalikhan) on


14. 529 Wellington
Winnipeg
529 Wellington Cresc.

15. Ye’s Buffet
Winnipeg
616 Saint James St.

Happy (late) Birthday (dinner) @ally.gui !!!

A photo posted by Jeremy (@jeremylavitt) on


16. Yellow Dog Tavern
Winnipeg
386 Donald St.

17. Delicious Vegetarian Restaurant
Winnipeg
1467 Pembina Hwy.


18. King’s Head Pub and Eatery
Winnipeg
120 King St.

FINALLY, Scotch Eggs! I may have a new favorite food, guys.

A photo posted by Heather Wassing (@heatherwassing) on


19. Pizzaland
Winnipeg
1765 Main St.


20. TH Dang Restaurant
Winnipeg
1441 Pembina Hwy.

Build your own #shrimp #saladrolls at #thdang are so effing good. #vietnamesefood #winnipeg

A photo posted by chrisfrayer (@cfrayer) on


21. Tre Visi Cafe
Winnipeg
926 Grosvenor Ave.


22. Wildflower Cafe
Brandon
908 Rosser Ave.

Such a #delicious #lunch ! 😊 #veggiehumussandwich #tomatopestosoup

A photo posted by Monica Fontaine (@monica_jaye) on


23. Pizzeria Gusto
Winnipeg
404 Academy Rd.

Which new menu item will you fall in love with? #newmenuwanderlust

A photo posted by Pizzeria Gusto (@pizzeriagusto) on


24. Naru Sushi
Winnipeg
159 Osborne St.


25. Stella’s Grant
Winnipeg
1895 Grant Ave.

Dragon bowl #wpgeats #colourfulplate

A photo posted by Dawn Antonio (@darlyndawn) on

