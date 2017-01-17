Best restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp reviews

The foodies have spoken, once again crowning Toronto as the centre of the culinary universe.

The city is home to 40 of the country’s top 100 restaurants, according to a ranking released Tuesday by Yelp Canada.

“This year’s list shows that Toronto is one of Canada’s top foodie destinations,” said Yelp PR manager Brenae Leary.

Vancouver won 17 spots on the list, while Montreal landed 12. Two accolades each also went to Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

Many of the top-ranked restaurants have hundreds of Yelp reviews, and four or five star ratings. There was greater emphasis placed on more recent reviews while crafting this year’s list, according to Leary.

Toronto’s food scene is no stranger to praise. It scored the most (35) top places on OpenTable’s annual list, which was put out in December and was based on reviews.

It also dominated the rankings of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants magazine for two years in a row.

READ MORE: Canada’s best restaurants: Toronto dominates, Montreal earns top spot

So what makes Toronto such a hub for restaurant-goers? Well, their earnings, for one.

“I think that economically speaking Toronto is in a really good place,” said Evelyn Wiseman Akerman, the Toronto Community Manager for Yelp.

The fact that it’s the biggest city in Canada doesn’t hurt either.

“There’s a lot of room for small business owners… mom and pop shops, younger entrepreneurs,” Wiseman Akerman added.

“Some restaurants here only have four tables and they survive. People are adventurous eaters in Toronto, as well.”

For example, she’s noticed a big trend in unique approaches to seafood like sushi pizza, burritos and burgers.

READ MORE: 7 food and drink trends you can expect to see in 2017

Old favourites do really well too.

The restaurant with the highest Yelp rating is actually a creperie called Muncheez in Markham, about 30 kilometres north of Toronto. It’s up from no. 34 on the list in 2016.

Other returning favourites include Fable in Vancouver (up one spot after coming in tenth last year) and La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop (down 47 spots from no. 3 last year).

Wiseman Akerman’s personal favourite Toronto hotspot in The Shameful Tiki Room (there’s also one in Vancouver).

“It’ll warm you up, no matter what the weather is this winter,” she assured.

Here’s a look at Yelp’s picks for the best places to eat in 2017, broken up by province and in order of ranking (you can find the full list in chronological order at the bottom):

B.C.

WATCH: Restaurant critic Alexandra Gill gives her top picks for the five best places to eat in Vancouver and beyond

Alberta

WATCH: Here are the restaurants Avenue Edmonton Magazine chose as the city’s best last year

WATCH: The owner of Calgary’s Deane House talks about being named one of Canada’s top new restaurants by the Globe and Mail

Ontario

WATCH: A 2015 report suggested Toronto has some of the best restaurants in Canada. Global News talked to chefs about cooking in the city

Quebec

WATCH: The best vegan restaurants in Montreal

Nova Scotia

WATCH: Check out Canada’s 100 best restaurants, according to OpenTable in 2015

Here’s the full list of Yelp’s best-ranked restaurants:

SOUND OFF: What’s your favourite restaurant in your city? Share your top picks with us in the comments section below!