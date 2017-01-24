World
January 24, 2017 5:38 am

Italy avalanche death toll rises to 14

By Paolo Santalucia The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Video shows interior of hotel hit by avalanche in Italy

A A

FARINDOLA, Italy – The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy climbed to 14 on Tuesday as hopes began to fade that any of the 15 people still missing might be found alive under a mountain resort buried by tons of snow and rubble.

Story continues below
Global News

Firefighters located a half-dozen bodies within a few hours Tuesday, doubling the death toll six days after the disaster. Rescue crews had been buoyed by the discovery Monday of three of the Hotel Rigopiano’s resident puppies, though they stressed that the sheepdogs were found in a boiler room far from where the missing were thought to be.

READ MORE: Italy avalanche: 3 puppies found alive in hotel rubble

The first funerals were being held Tuesday, while the nine survivors recovered at home or at the hospital.

Prosecutors are investigating whether a series of missed communications, underestimations of risks and delays in responding to days of heavy snowfall contributed to the toll from the Jan. 18 avalanche. In addition, they are looking into the original construction of the isolated resort and whether it should have been open for business at all in such conditions.
Report an error
Avalanche rescue
Death Toll
Firefighters
hotel rigopiano
italy avalanche
Italy avalanche Death Toll
survivors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News