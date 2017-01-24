Okanagan College creates designer chocolate

Okanagan College (OC) in Kelowna has made a decadent investment.

Chefs from the school’s culinary program have designed two exclusive chocolates that will only be used to create desserts at the school cafeteria.

Called Okanagan Noir and Kalamalka Karamel, the school has become only the second post secondary institution in the world to create their own chocolate. The other is in Belgium.

“Having our own unique recipes will add a huge amount of value to the Pastry Arts program and will benefit our students,” said OC Culinary Manager, Chef Bernard Casavant.

Casavant and Pastry Arts Chef Danny Capadouca went to France to custom blend cocoa masses at Or Noir, Cacao Barry’s tasting laboratory.

The first order is 500 kg.