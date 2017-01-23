Okanagan forecast

Monday January 23, 2016

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Very little change will happen weather-wise over the next few days.

A stagnant weather pattern will set up as an upper ridge builds into our province.

A temperature inversion will gradually set up as milder air moves in at the upper levels. Expect valley cloud, especially in the morning hours. Fingers crossed for afternoon sunny breaks!

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -1 to +5C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong