Montreal pit bull-type to be euthanized after attack on young boy

A dog described by its owner as a pit bull-type is to be euthanized after attacking a seven-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine’s owner

Honorine Youmbissi, a spokeswoman for the borough of Verdun, said the child needed stitches to his face after Sunday’s attack.

READ MORE: Montreal pit bull ban: Quebec Court of Appeal reinstates bylaw

She said the animal is being held at a local SPCA and will be euthanized at the request of its owner.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal pit bull ban

Youmbissi couldn’t confirm the breed of the dog but said the owner claims it’s a pit bull.

Montreal recently passed a bylaw banning new pit bulls on city territory.

READ MORE: No charges for Montreal pit bull owner involved in fatal attack

It successfully appealed a lower court ruling that had suspended portions of the bylaw pertaining to the dogs.