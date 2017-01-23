Canada
January 23, 2017 4:35 pm
Updated: January 23, 2017 4:42 pm

Montreal pit bull-type to be euthanized after attack on young boy

By Staff The Canadian Press

A file photo of a pit bull-type dog.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
A A

A dog described by its owner as a pit bull-type is to be euthanized after attacking a seven-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine’s owner

Honorine Youmbissi, a spokeswoman for the borough of Verdun, said the child needed stitches to his face after Sunday’s attack.

READ MORE: Montreal pit bull ban: Quebec Court of Appeal reinstates bylaw

She said the animal is being held at a local SPCA and will be euthanized at the request of its owner.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal pit bull ban

Youmbissi couldn’t confirm the breed of the dog but said the owner claims it’s a pit bull.

Montreal recently passed a bylaw banning new pit bulls on city territory.

READ MORE: No charges for Montreal pit bull owner involved in fatal attack

It successfully appealed a lower court ruling that had suspended portions of the bylaw pertaining to the dogs.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Honorine Youmbissi
Montreal pit bull
Montreal pit bull attack
Montreal Pit Bull Ban
Montreal SPCA
Pit Bull
pit bull attack
Verdun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News