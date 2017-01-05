Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine’s owner

The family of a woman who died after being attacked by a dog says it plans to sue the canine’s owner.

Lise Vadnais, whose sister Christiane died in her backyard last June, said the family made the decision after the Crown decided to not lay criminal charges against Franklin Junior Frontal.

Vadnais said in various interviews today it doesn’t make sense that Frontal didn’t even get a fine or have to do community work.

The family has sent his lawyer a letter outlining its intention to file a civil suit.

Police originally said the dog was a pit bull, an assertion that was later challenged.

La Presse said Thursday two veterinarians at Université de Montréal have concluded the dog was a healthy pit bull.