Saskatoon weather outlook – winter returns with snow and cool down

After a week of warm weather, we’ve cooled back to minus double digits today with some snow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a week of warm temperatures and record breaking heat, Saskatoon has finally slid back to seasonal.

“Normal” temperatures for this time of year are around -19 for morning lows and -10 for daytime highs.

We started off our morning today around -10 with wind chill values making it feel like -19.

We can expect another centimetre or so through the day today before the snow starts to ease off. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Qy39zOGY35 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 23, 2017

Back in minus double digits today, at -11 in Saskatoon right now, feeling like -18 with wind chill. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/4sFknbJa8y — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 23, 2017

Light snow moved in on Saturday, stuck around on Sunday and continues into the day today as the mercury pushes up to around -9 for an afternoon high.

Tonight

Light snow will linger tonight under cloudy skies as temperatures fall back to around -12.

Tuesday

-18 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill tomorrow morning as you head out the door.

Snow will finally start to ease off tomorrow as the low pressure system responsible for squeezing it out over our area very slowly slides east.

It’ll be another cooler day with a northerly component to our light wind, only allowing us to climb up to a daytime high of around -8, which will feel like the mid-minus teens with wind chill.

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds are likely to linger Wednesday morning before clearing out later on with an afternoon high struggling to reach minus single digits.

An upper ridge of high pressure begins to take hold Thursday and Friday helping to clear out the skies, bring back the sunshine and boost daytime highs up into mid-minus single digits eventually.

Weekend Outlook

Models are in general agreement that the upper ridge will stick around and even strengthen over our area this weekend, helping to accelerate daytime highs up toward the freezing mark under a mix of sun and cloud.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jen Payne at Jackfish Lake:

READ MORE: Get a 2017 Your Saskatchewan calendar today

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.