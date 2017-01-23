Razzies nominations 2017: ‘Zoolander 2,’ ‘Batman v Superman’ lead the pack

A day before the Oscar nominations are announced, nominations for the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards – the Razzies – have been announced to celebrate the worst of the worst.

RELATED: ‘Deadpool’, ‘Batman v Superman’ Among The Most Pirated Movies Of 2016

The honourees for the worst films of 2016 are here and it looks like Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are battling it out for title of the worst film from last year, with eight nominations each. This year each category has been expanded to include six nominations, insinuating that last year wasn’t a great year for movies.

Nominees for worst picture alongside Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

RELATED: Reminisce On The Year’s Best Movies With This ‘2016 Salute to Cinema’

Other nominees include Julia Roberts for Mother’s Day, Shailene Woodley for Divergent Series: Allegiant, Robert De Niro for Dirty Grandpa and Jared Leto for Suicide Squad.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 37th Razzies.

37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE ® ) Award Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE:

Zoolander No. 2 = 9

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice = 8

Dirty Grandpa = 6

Gods of Egypt = 5

Hillary’s America = 5

Independence Day: Resurgence = 5

Alice Through the Looking Glass = 3