Bruce Springsteen calls Trump a ‘demagogue,’ declares ‘new resistance’ has begun

Bruce Springsteen has called U.S. President Donald Trump a “demagogue,” explaining that he understands why the billionaire appealed to working class voters.

“Plenty of good people voted for Donald Trump on the basis that I’ve written about for 30 years which is that the industrialization of the United States and globalization and technological revolution hit many people very, very, very, very hard,” he said in an interview in Perth, Australia, on Sunday.

“The recovery that occurred in the United States didn’t really get down to a lot of those folks and so I think it makes you easy pickings for a demagogue, which I believe Donald Trump is.”

Springsteen, who is in Australia touring with the E Street Band, went on to say that he hopes Trump is successful.

“If he can bring those jobs back I hope he does, you know? If we can get a big infrastructure program going that’ll get people hired I hope that happens. I hope he keeps some of his promises.”

The music icon also expressed his support for those who took part in Women’s Marches around the world this weekend.

“Our hearts and our spirits are with all the millions of people that marched yesterday and the E Street Band – we are part of the new resistance,” said Springsteen.