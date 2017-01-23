Donald Trump to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership: Reports

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), according to reports.

Both CNN and The Washing Post reported Trump would pull out of the multinational trade partnership, a plank of President Barack Obama’s Asia policy, in order to keep campaign promises to unravel the agreement. He had previously called the TPP a “bad deal.”

Withdrawing from TPP should come as no surprise, Trump vowed to withdraw from the 12-nation deal on his first day in office, calling it “a potential disaster for our country.”

Even the new White House website makes mention of the administration’s plans of dumping TPP.

“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers,” the website reads.

The TPP, which aims to cut trade barriers in some of Asia’s fastest-growing economies and stretch from Canada to Vietnam, can’t take effect without the United States. It requires the ratification of at least six countries accounting for 85 percent of the combined gross domestic product of the member nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said “the TPP would be meaningless without the United States,” even as parliament continued debating ratification and his government vowed to lobby other members to approve it.

However, other members of the 12-nation grouping could conceivably work around a U.S. withdrawal. Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo has said countries could push ahead with the TPP without the United States by amending the agreement and possibly adding new members.

– With the files from The Associated Press