Timeline of Donald Trump’s 1st weekend as president: Missteps, two-steps and ‘alternative facts’

It’s been a busy three days for new U.S. president Donald Trump as he was sworn in as president, went to church a couple of times and managed to find time to visit CIA headquarters.

This is how Trump’s first weekend as president unfolded.

Friday

8:40 a.m.: Trump attends a church service with his family and Vice President Mike Pence.

9:30 a.m.: Trump attends a White House tea reception hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

11:30 a.m.: The swearing-in ceremony gets underway. The attendance at the event would later develop into a major issue.

12 p.m.: Trump is officially sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

12:36 p.m.: The new president ends his inaugural speech with a familiar catchphrase, promising to “Make America Great Again.”

1 p.m.: Trump moves onto the inaugural luncheon here he shakes hands with former rival Hillary Clinton before dining on lobster and beef tenderloin.

3 p.m.: The inaugural parade gets underway. Trump and his wife Melania would get out of their limousine a couple of times to wave at the crowd.

5:20 p.m.: U.S. Senate confirms James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

7:20 p.m.: Trump signs first his executive order to begin weakening Obamacare.

7:35 p.m.: Vice President Pence swears in Mattis and Kelly.

8:30 p.m.: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus announces freeze on new regulations and a hold on any others Obama had underway.

9:40 pm: The Trumps dance at the first of three inaugural balls. They would open the night with Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

They would attend two balls more before their night would finish, ending a the Military Ball with a cake cutting ceremony.

Saturday

10 a.m.: The inauguration comes to an official end with the Trumps attending a second church service Saturday morning.

At some point in the morning, he spoke with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto over the phone. Trump would also have a chat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10:20 a.m.: After retweeting some anti-Trump tweets Friday, the Interior Department briefly suspends its Twitter activity.

READ MORE: Pro-Donald Trump rally in Nigeria leaves 20 dead, many missing: reports

12:30 p.m.: Donald Trump issues a tweet saying, “I am honered to serve you .” The tweet would be deleted and corrected. He would later delete the corrected tweet.

3:20 p.m.: Trump visits CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. He chastises the press afterwards, saying around a ‘million and half’ people attended the inauguration. Pictures and video would appear to show otherwise.

READ MORE: Donald Trump blames CIA feud on media, tells officials ‘I am so behind you’

6:55 p.m.: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insists, “”This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

Spicer offers no actual evidence to support the claim.

Sunday:

12:15 a.m.: Former CIA Director John Brennan issues release stating Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for his behaviour at CIA headquarters.

7 a.m.: Trump issues tweet abut Women’s March on Washington

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

9 a.m.: Trump issues a second tweet on Women’s March On Washington with a decidedly different tone.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

10 a.m.: Top Trump aide Kelly Anne Conway appears on NBC’s Meet the Press where she dismisses the importance of the crowd size at the inauguration.

When asked why Trump press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the inauguration as the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period – both in person and around the globe,” Conway said he was merely offering “alternative facts.”

This would spark the #alternativefacts hashtag on Twitter.

As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite. #AlternativeFacts — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) January 22, 2017

11 a.m.: Conway continues her Sunday morning circuit with an appearance on ABC’s This Week, where she discusses Trump’s tax returns..

“He’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” she said.

12:15 p.m.: Polls show the majority of Americans want to see Trump’s tax returns and so does Wikileaks.

The organization issues a tweet asking for someone to send the returns their ways so they can publicly release them.

2 p.m.: Donald Trump attends a swearing-in ceremony for senior staffers.

Trump would announce upcoming meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May as well as Trudeau and Nieto. The new president said he would use meetings with Trudeau and Nieto to begin NAFTA renegotiations.

