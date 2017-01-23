Top aide to Donald Trump plans talks in Canada with Justin Trudeau’s team: source

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will travel to Calgary where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new U.S. administration.

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton has said Mexico is Trump’s prime target in terms of trade, but that Canada could be collateral damage.

MacNaughton, who spoke with reporters on Sunday, has been meeting with members of the Trump administration for weeks, part of a small group of Canadian officials trying to sell the merits of trade with Canada to the new president’s team.

The ambassador told reporters gathered in Calgary for a federal cabinet retreat that some of those he’s met with understand how integrated the two countries are, but others don’t.

The two-day retreat is expected to focus mainly on the best approach to take with Trump, whose vow to renegotiate NAFTA could damage the Canadian economy.

Canadian officials, trying to persuade the new U.S. administration that focusing on Canada makes no sense, given how closely the economies are linked, say the Trump team is most concerned about large U.S. trade deficits with China and Mexico.

Also on Sunday, Trump said he intends to meet soon with Canadian and Mexican leaders to begin renegotiating the trilateral trade deal.

NAFTA went into force 23 years ago. Trump pledged during his 2016 presidential campaign that if elected he would renegotiate it to provide more favourable terms to the United States.