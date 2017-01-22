Crime
Alcohol a factor in deadly crash near Southey, Sask.: RCMP

One woman is dead following head-on collision near Southey, Sask.

One woman is dead and three others were sent to hospital following a head-on collision about 21 kilometres south of Southey, Sask.

According to the RCMP, a car and pickup truck collided with one another on Highway 6 at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in the car and died on scene.

The driver and the other two passengers of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries but were transported to hospital.

RCMP say alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges are pending against the driver of the truck.

The victim’s family has been notified.

Highway 6 was closed to traffic in both directions for eight hours. It has since been reopened.

 

